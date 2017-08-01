Juvenile homicides up in Nashville so far this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to Metro Police data, eight juveniles have been victims of homicide so far in 2017.

Compared to the same time period in 2016, there had been only two juvenile homicide victims.

Metro juvenile court Judge Sheila Calloway spoke about increasing violence among youth.

She said, “As our population increases, there are more guns out in the streets and there are more people being moved out of neighborhoods. It’s an environment that unfortunately gives rise to crime”.

The most recent juvenile victim killed in Nashville was 15-year-old Jaezoine Woods, who died in South Nashville last week. He would have been a sophomore at McGavock High School. Police said he was shot after an altercation.

“We have not taught [Nashville youth] correct conflict management, and so instead of, you know, dealing with the conflicts and frustrations by sitting down and kind of talking through their troubles, they end up resorting to violence,” said Judge Calloway.

Homicide numbers, including both adult and juvenile victims, continue to trend significantly higher in 2017 compared to 2016.

