How hot will be it be in Middle Tennessee this August?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It feels like this summer has flown by with the first day of August and the upcoming school year already upon us.

It is no surprise that July has been the hottest month of the year, so far.

Middle Tennessee has surpassed the 90 degree mark 22 times over the last month.

The hottest temperature was recorded at 98 degrees on July 21 and 22. However, with the humidity factor, it felt like we were in the triple digits.The month of July finished 3.1 degrees warmer than average.

So what can Middle Tennesseans expect for the month of August and when are cooler temperatures coming to Nashville?

On August 1, the average high is 90 degrees and on August 31, the average high is 87 degrees so temperatures begin to trend down towards the end of the month.

Based on sunrise and sunset times, the amount of daylight is also getting shorter.

The hottest recorded temperature of August 2016 was 96 degrees, which Middle Tennessee reached on Aug. 5, Aug. 8 and Aug. 27.

Last year in 2016, August measured 22 days above 90 degrees.

Purely based on these numbers, it looks like Middle Tennessee will have to wait a while longer for a cool down.

Written by Ali Van Fleet with graphics by Tyler Moore