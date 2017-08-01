Gunman wanted after 18-year-old shot in Talbot’s Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a gunman after a teenager was shot in what appear to be a drive -by shooting in Talbot’s Corner.

It happened Monday night on Baptist World Center Drive near Youngs Lane when Thomesha Nuuhiwa, 18, was shot while she was the front passenger of a Nissan Altima.

Metro police say witnesses and roadway evidence show the gunman, in an apparent targeted attack, hung out the window of an SUV while firing at the Altima, which was driving by Nuuhiwa’s uncle, Tevin Battle.

Nuuhiwa was hit in the back of the head. Her uncle drove her to Centennial Medical Center before she was transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 18-year-old remains in critical condition. Her uncle, 25-year-old Battle, was not injured.

According to a press release, the SUV fled west onto West Trinity Lane. He’s described as a young, thin black man with short hair who appears in his early 20s.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.