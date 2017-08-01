Former Belmont star Ian Clark signs with New Orleans Pelicans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Belmont star Ian Clark is New Orleans Pelican after agreeing to a one-year deal worth a reported 1.6-million dollars Tuesday.

Clark has played four NBA seasons, the last two with the Golden State Warriors where he won a championship ring last season.

Clark played 77 games averaging a career best 6.8 points per game. He shot 49 percent from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range.

Clark also averaged 6.8 points per game on 51 percent shooting in the NBA playoffs, including 10 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry is familiar with Clark’s game, having previously served as Warriors’ associate head coach.