Family mourns Kentucky firefighter killed in Ohio crash

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A southern Kentucky firefighter has been identified as one of two men killed in a crash Sunday morning in Ohio.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Skyler Davis was in a semi that clipped the back of an SUV entering Interstate 71 northbound near Columbus.

Born and raised in Russellville, Kentucky, Davis was a father of two.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, who he met in marching band. Davis also served with the Russellville Rural Fire Department for several years.

Davis’ aunt Lynn Logan told News 2 that he had recently started work as a truck driver and he died while out making a delivery.

“He died doing what he loved,” Logan said. “He wanted to be a truck driver. He grew up watching his dad take care of his truck and driving for the family business. He wanted to do that. That’s what he absolutely wanted to do, but he was taken away from us way too soon.”

Thousands of dollars have been raised through GoFundMe pages set up to help with Davis’ burial costs.

“I’ve lived here since I was 13, and to see the community come together the way that they do when there’s a tragedy like this, it’s amazing. It really is. It’s like they take care of their own, you know?” Logan said.

Deputies identified the other man killed in the semi with Davis as 41-year-old James Ross. He was from Joelton, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office said it’s unclear who was driving.

“We would really love to know exactly what happened and what was the major cause of the collision,” Logan said.

Arrangements for Davis have not been finalized.