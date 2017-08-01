Engineering students design blocking machine for TTU volleyball team

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When the Tennessee Tech University volleyball team lost some players to injury, they turned to the school’s senior engineering class for help.

Coaches asked the design team to come up with a device so they could practice their hits.

With some engineering and an $8 reversible drill that powers its swinging arms, “The Blockade” was born.

It took two months of planning and a few weeks to test out but the coach says it’s a great showcase for the brain power at Tennessee Tech.

“Tech is known for its engineering department. It’s been great for us recruiting we’ve got some kids on campus who are MIT-level smart but all of our engineers have jobs before they graduate so when we work with them we know we’re going to get a great product,” said coach Dave Zelenock.

The designers have filed for a patent and are now working with a company to manufacture the product.

Coach Zelenock said his colleagues from across the country are interested and video of the blocking machine has racked up tens of thousands of hits.