Crime forum kicks off National Night Out event in Edgehill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police and public housing leaders held a forum for National Night Out in the Edgehill community.

Residents and neighbors were given the chance to voice their specific concerns.

At the top of most minds were three big issues: youth violence, gang violence, and community crime.

The forum served as a roundtable discussion in the hopes of finding solutions to the problems plaguing the neighborhood.

“Because we get from the residents what we need to be doing for the remainder of the year to actually try to alleviate some of the crime in the community,” said Brenda Morrow with the Edgehill Apartments Resident Association.

The neighborhood’s National Night Out events are to follow the forum beginning at 5:30 p.m.