Crews respond to smoke coming from basement of Wildhorse Saloon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters responded to smoke coming from the basement of the Wildhorse Saloon Tuesday morning.

A Metro police officer was driving by and saw smoke at the venue on Second Avenue North around 6 a.m.

Officials told News 2 the smoke originated near some cleaning supplies in the basement.

Crews used fans to ventilate the basement and determined no damage was done to the venue.

First Avenue North was closed to traffic while firefighters processed the scene.

No additional information was immediately released.