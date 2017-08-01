Westbound lanes of I-24 reopen at 440 merge after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 440 merge Tuesday morning.

It happened just before the Murfreesboro Road exit around 4:45 a.m.

At least one person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle. Two people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Debris from the crash spanned all lanes of traffic.

The roadway partially reopened to traffic around 6:15 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Major backup on I24 W. this is Exit 53. If you want to know the best way to avoid this check with @PaigeWKRN @WKRN pic.twitter.com/tiIdcCYMXS — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) August 1, 2017