Westbound lanes of I-24 reopen at 440 merge after crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 at the 440 merge Tuesday morning.
It happened just before the Murfreesboro Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
At least one person was reportedly ejected from a vehicle. Two people were taken to area hospitals with unknown injuries.
Debris from the crash spanned all lanes of traffic.
The roadway partially reopened to traffic around 6:15 a.m.
