NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were shot at a home just a block away from Brick Church Pike in Nashville.

It happened Tuesday night just before 8:25 p.m. on Village Trail, just north of the Talbot’s Corner neighborhood.

Metro police confirmed two people were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on their condition was not immediately known.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown.

