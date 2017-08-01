1 shot inside Five Points restaurant in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone was shot inside an East Nashville restaurant in the heart of Five Points Tuesday night.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. at Batter’d and Fried on Woodland Street near the corner of South 10th Street.

Witnesses told News 2 they heard fighting and then one gunshot. They saw one man run away and another hobble out of the restaurant.

Metro police said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. An update on the victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

