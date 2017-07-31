Will it be cloudy on Aug. 21 for the total solar eclipse?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We already know Middle Tennessee is expected to have a great view of the total solar eclipse, but it all depends on how cloudy it is that day.

On Aug. 21, the moon will pass between the Earth and Sun, sending those in its path into total darkness, able to see the stars in the middle of the day.

But judging by the past, things are not looking great for us in terms of cloud coverage.

The National Centers for Environmental Information created a map showing the chance of cloudiness on the day of the eclipse.

The grey and white dots represent clouds, and the darker the dot, the greater the chance of cloud coverage during the peak of the eclipse.

As you can see, Nashville is surrounded by dark grey dots. The current viewability percentage for the eclipse is just 44 percent.

The 10-year cloudiness average for Nashville shows the area having mostly broken clouds on Aug. 21 between 2001 and 2010.

