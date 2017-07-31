Warren County cemetery vandalized twice in July

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Warren County are asking for assistance after a cemetery was vandalized for the second time this month.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Viola Cemetery in Morrison in mid-July after several tombstones were knocked over and a 4-foot hole dug on top of a grave.

The second incident occurred on July 24 when at least 24 headstones were either damaged or destroyed.

Witnesses reported a mid-2000s model white Nissan Altima leaving the cemetery around the time the damage was discovered.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-473-8738 or 931-668-7000 or message its Facebook page.

