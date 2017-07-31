Tropical Storm Emily forms in Gulf of Mexico

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tropical Storm Emily formed in the eastern Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning and will hammer parts of Florida with heavy rain and wind.

Cities that will have the highest impact include, Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers and Orlando.

Wind at the center of the storm is sustained at 45 mph with higher gusts. However, this is a very slow moving storm and many locations across western and central Florida could pick up more than six inches of rain leading to localized flash flooding. Also, land falling tropical systems could produce isolated tornadoes and waterspouts.

Little to no delays occurred this morning at Nashville International for flights going to Florida, but that can change quickly.

