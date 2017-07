NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities saturated Riverfront Park in downtown Nashville after police were called about a suspicious package.

The park was evacuated around 2 p.m. as Metro police investigated with a bomb squad on scene Monday afternoon.

A short time later, News 2 was told the suspicious package turned out to be a piece of rubber wrapped in black tape multiple times.

There was no threat to the public and no one was injured.