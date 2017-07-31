Search continues for final suspect in violent Franklin carjacking

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search continues for the third and final suspect in a violent carjacking that happened in Franklin last week.

Dejon Gullat is wanted by police for aggravated robbery. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Two others wanted in the carjacking, Barry Harris and Dewayne Harris, have since been taken into custody.

The victim reported to police she was sitting in her front seat around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday when she was approached by the group of men. Police said the woman was pulled from her vehicle and assaulted before the men stole her car.

The car has since been recovered.

Dewayne Harris, arrested Monday, is charged with aggravated robbery and violation of parole. He is being held on the $150,000 bond set by the magistrate.

Barry Harris was arrested last Thursday. He’s charged with aggravated robbery and remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Both men are due in court Aug. 10.

Anyone with information on Gullat’s whereabouts is urged to call police at 615-794-4000.