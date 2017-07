NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers responded to an East Nashville apartment complex after a body was found in the dumpster Monday morning.

The remains were found at the East End Lofts, located at 926 Woodland Street, around 7 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 they are processing the scene to determine how the victim died.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.