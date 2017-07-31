‘National Night Out’ focuses on crime prevention, community outreach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual “National Night Out” event will be held across Middle Tennessee Tuesday night.

The event focuses on crime prevention and community outreach.

National Night Out locations and events include:

From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remington College on Donelson Pike will host an event with Metro police and the fire department. It’ll include several family events.

Murfreesboro police will be at Sports Com, Patterson Park, the downtown Public Square and Spring Valley Apartments from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In Shelbyville, the sheriff’s office and Shelbyville police will host an event beginning at 5 p.m. at the rec center.

Metro Mayor Night Out will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amqui Station and Madison Library.

In La Vergne, the event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 5 p.m.

East Precinct will host an event at East Park on Woodland Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include food and music. The SWAT Team and mounted patrol will be there, too.

At 6 p.m. a National Night Out event will be held at Moss Wright Park.

The News 2 Crime Stopper booth will be set up at Richland Park in West Nashville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

News 2 will have live reports from several of the locations Tuesday evening.