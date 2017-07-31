‘National Night Out’ focuses on crime prevention, community outreach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual “National Night Out” event will be held across Middle Tennessee Tuesday night.
The event focuses on crime prevention and community outreach.
National Night Out locations and events include:
- From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remington College on Donelson Pike will host an event with Metro police and the fire department. It’ll include several family events.
- Murfreesboro police will be at Sports Com, Patterson Park, the downtown Public Square and Spring Valley Apartments from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- In Shelbyville, the sheriff’s office and Shelbyville police will host an event beginning at 5 p.m. at the rec center.
- Metro Mayor Night Out will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amqui Station and Madison Library.
- In La Vergne, the event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 5 p.m.
- East Precinct will host an event at East Park on Woodland Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include food and music. The SWAT Team and mounted patrol will be there, too.
- At 6 p.m. a National Night Out event will be held at Moss Wright Park.
- The News 2 Crime Stopper booth will be set up at Richland Park in West Nashville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
News 2 will have live reports from several of the locations Tuesday evening.