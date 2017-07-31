‘National Night Out’ focuses on crime prevention, community outreach

WKRN web staff Published:
(Graphic: National Night Out)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The annual “National Night Out” event will be held across Middle Tennessee Tuesday night.

The event focuses on crime prevention and community outreach.

National Night Out locations and events include:

  • From 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Remington College on Donelson Pike will host an event with Metro police and the fire department. It’ll include several family events.
  • Murfreesboro police will be at Sports Com, Patterson Park, the downtown Public Square and Spring Valley Apartments from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • In Shelbyville, the sheriff’s office and Shelbyville police will host an event beginning at 5 p.m. at the rec center.
  • Metro Mayor Night Out will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Amqui Station and Madison Library.
  • In La Vergne, the event will be held at Veterans Memorial Park beginning at 5 p.m.
  • East Precinct will host an event at East Park on Woodland Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include food and music. The SWAT Team and mounted patrol will be there, too.
  • At 6 p.m. a National Night Out event will be held at Moss Wright Park.
  • The News 2 Crime Stopper booth will be set up at Richland Park in West Nashville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

News 2 will have live reports from several of the locations Tuesday evening. 