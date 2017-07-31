Nashville middle school teacher arrested in Wilson County for domestic assault

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville middle school teacher was arrested over the weekend in Wilson County.

James Carney, 26, was arrested by Lebanon police and charged with domestic assault.

He was booked into the Wilson County jail around 1 a.m. Sunday and released later the same day.

Carney currently teaches at LEAD Neely’s Bend, a fifth to eighth grade charter school in Madison.

The school was previously a Metro-Nashville Public School known as Neely’s Bend Middle Prep in the 2016-2017 school year.

A spokesperson for Lead Public Schools declined to comment about the arrest.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office records show that Carney was previously arrested in March of 2016 for failing to appear in court.