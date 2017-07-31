Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Nashville neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A batch of mosquitoes collected by the Metro Public Health Department have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The mosquitoes were trapped in a Waverly-Belmont neighborhood near the intersection of Eighth and Wedgewood avenues.

The health department’s pest management staff will visit the neighborhood on Wednesday to pass out mosquito protection and prevention educational materials. They’ll also monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae.

Staff will apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week of May.

There have not been any human cases of West Nile Virus in Davidson County.

The health department recommends residents to use insect repellent, dress in long sleeves and pants, drain standing water and install window screens in an effort to prevent mosquito bites.

For updates on West Nile Virus, visit the health department’s website.

Davidson County residents who have mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange a pest management staff member to come and inspect your property.