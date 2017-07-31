Mentors needed for TN Promise applicants across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mentors are needed across Middle Tennessee for the fourth class of TN Promise applicants.

TN Promise offers every high school senior the opportunity to attend one of the state’s 13 community colleges or 27 colleges of applied technology free of cost.

The program is partnering with tnAchieves to find mentors for each applicant to help ease the transition from high school to college.

Being a mentor requires a commitment of one hour each month, following a mandatory training and background check.

More than 9,000 volunteers are needed across the state. Counties in Middle Tennessee need the following numbers of mentors:

Davidson: 746

Cheatham: 75

Dickson: 91

Robertson: 121

Rutherford: 483

Sumner: 361

Williamson: 336

Wilson: 266

To learn more and apply you can visit www.tnachieves.org or contact Deputy Director of Engagement and Partnerships Graham Thomas at graham@tnachieves.org or 615-604-1306.