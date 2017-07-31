Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died Monday evening and a woman was injured in a shooting at a home near Brick Church Pike.

Metro police said both victims were inside a home on Willow Creek Court when it appears the suspects opened fire into the home just after 6:30 p.m.

The victims were reportedly returning fire when they were hit.

A woman in her 30s suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

A man, also in his 30s, suffered multiple shots to his torso and died on his way to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His identity has yet to be released.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

