Man critically injured in shooting near North Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured when he was shot while in his car near a North Nashville intersection Sunday night.

It happened near the corner of Buchanan Street and 16th Avenue North around 10:30 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they discovered a man with at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle that had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No additional information or suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.