Lentz Public Health Center giving away 500 pairs of eclipse glasses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ahead of the historic solar eclipse next month, the Metro Public Health Department is giving away 500 pairs of eclipse glasses.

The glasses will be given away Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center located at 2500 Charlotte Ave. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

In addition to the glasses, the health department will also offer brochures with information about the eclipse in Nashville.

The total solar eclipse, considered a once-in-a-lifetime experience for everyone in the Middle Tennessee area, takes place on Aug. 21.

You should wear your glasses through the majority of the event, only taking them off when the moon completely blocks the sun.

