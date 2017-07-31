Janet’s Planet: Breaking down the science of a solar eclipse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Janey Ivey from “Janet’s Planet” is breaking down the science behind the total solar eclipse.

Three weeks from today, Nashville is going to experience a total solar eclipse. It hasn’t happened over what we now know as Nashville since 1478, and it won’t happen again over Music City until 2566.

What is a total solar eclipse? It’s any time when the moon actually comes straight between the Earth and the Sun.

Normally, the moon is usually about 5.2 degrees above or below the ecliptic plane. So you have to have a new moon and it must be on the same ecliptic plane, and that’s when you get a total solar eclipse.

Keep in mind that the sun is 400 times the diameter of the moon, and it is 400 times further away. So when you get this kind of cosmic coincidence and incredible orbital mechanics, you are going to get a total solar eclipse.

Be prepared, make sure you are practicing great eye safety, and get ready for the total solar eclipse.

