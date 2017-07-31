Hundreds say goodbye in Nashville to Max Barry, mayor’s son

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of people said goodbye Monday to Nashville Mayor Megan Barry’s son.

Max Barry died over the weekend of an apparent overdose in a suburb of Denver, Colorado. He was 22 years old.

A visitation was held at the Martha Rivers Ingram Center for the Performing Arts at the Blair School of Music.

Barry loved music and recently graduated from the Puget School of Sound in Washington state.

Before movie to the Denver area, he would DJ at the school’s radio station and wanted to pursue a career in radio and music.

Since his death, condolences have poured in for the Barry family as they grieve the loss of their only child.