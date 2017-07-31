Former Nashville mayor aims at rural areas in governor’s race

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has a task like no one else in the race for Tennessee governor.

As the only announced major candidate from the Democratic Party, he must capture a lot of middle-of-the-road Republicans to win along with nearly all of the state’s outnumbered Democrats.

To do that, he is making a lot of campaign stops far removed from the bustling downtown of the city he led for eight-years from 2007-2015.

On many weekends these days, Dean is at community gatherings like the annual Loan Oak picnic in rural Cunningham, Tennessee, south of Clarksville.

Folks here are not shy in approaching anyone running for governor.

Dean says it’s people “nervous” about their health care who always ask him about it.

“Hopefully we won’t have Medicaid cuts President Trump is talking about,” he told one woman who came right up to asking about health care. “The state needs to be a strong advocate for its citizens to give them the best coverage they can.”

Rural Tennesseans, like those at Cumberland’s Lone Oak picnic, might know Dean as the Nashville mayor who helped start the city’s economic boom, but Dean the candidate for governor knows the picnic-goers are the kind of people he needs to win.

He says rural areas have sometimes missed out on Tennessee’s boom.

“We need to be sure we care doing all we can to bring economic development and prosperity (here),” said Dean before he spoke to the crowd of more than 200 for a couple of minutes. “When you are here, you see that small town Tennessee, rural Tennessee, is the backbone of this state.”

Dean says he can find common ground with a legislature dominated with rural and suburban Republicans.

“Having a legislature and a governor of different parties happens all the time all over the country and it works,” he added. “We need to return a balance to Tennessee politics and I think it really speaks in my favor.”

It will be one of Dean’s argument as he hopes for the corner office at the capitol.

House Democrat leader Craig Fitzhugh is the only other major Democrat who is thinking of entering the governor’s race.