Employees pistol-whipped during violent Columbia robbery; 3 wanted

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia police are on the lookout for three armed robbers who pistol-whipped employees and stole cash from a popular restaurant.

It happened last Thursday night around 11 p.m. when the men burst into Legends Steakhouse in Columbia.

Police say they came in through the back of the building as employees were cleaning up for the night.

Two of the masked men had handguns and the third was holding an assault-style weapon police say could be an AR-15.

The kitchen staff was intimidated, and surveillance shows one employee hiding under the sink.

Inside the office, you can hear a gunman threaten an employee, putting a gun to the back of his head.

Video clearly shows the gunman in the kitchen, slugging one of the workers, dropping him to the floor. The employee struggles to get up then passes out with the gunman later stepping over him.

There was more violence in the front of the restaurant where the manager is counting out the night’s receipts. A gunman gets the cash then hits him in the back of the head.

Eventually, employees make a call to 911.

Caller: We just got robbed at Legends of Columbia. I have one employee who is down. They hit him in the back of the head. They also hit me.

Dispatcher: Is he awake?

Caller: He’s awake but he’s laying down bleeding.

Restaurant officials told News 2 the employees are okay physically but very scared.

The getaway car is described as a dark SUV, possibly a Trail Blazer or Grand Cherokee.

The men are described as large with stocky builds, two black men and one white. Anyone with information should call Columbia police at 931-388-2727.

