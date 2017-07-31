Cory Curtis: Delanie Walker one of the more underrated players

He’s been to two straight Pro Bowls, but I still think Delanie Walker is one of the more underrated players in the league.

He’s a baller! Everyone knows he’s coming and he still makes plays!!

Still, people are adamant about putting Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce, Jordan Reed and Jimmy Graham all in front of him. They’re all great, but so is Walker.

The question I’ve got is what do we see from Walker this season? With the influx of weapons to the Titans offense, it would seem he could lose some touches.

Walker told me Monday he has no problem with that, saying, “At the end of the day it’s about winning, right? We have to do it as a team, so if my catches go down, as long as we winning, I’m cool with that.”

He also told me he doesn’t agree with that conclusion because he’s been a marked man for years and his job should get easier.

“Most definitely, most definitely, that’s why, you hear the talk that I’m probably not going to get passes,” he said. “I feel like it’s going to make my job easier. You’ve got receivers like Decker and Matthews outside and then Davis making plays inside or outside, I think that’s going to take the eyes off of me. So, it’s not going to be double 82 anymore. It’s gonna be we’ve got to watch out for everyone out there.”

In 4 years with the Titans Delanie has put up incredible numbers at the tight end position:

2016 – 65 Rec. 800 Yards 7 TDs

2015 – 94 Rec. 1,088 Yards 6 TDs

2014 – 63 Rec. 890 Yards 4 TDs

2013 – 60 Rec. 571 Yards 6 TDs

I expect him to be in the 60s again in 2017, but I agree with him, I think he could score 8 or 9 touchdowns for a Titans team I expect to score 28 points a game for the season.