City of Brentwood now hiring for both full-, part-time positions

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The City of Brentwood says it needs applicants for several full-time and part-time positions.

Officials are using new techniques to recruit people for the openings, which they can’t seem to fill.

“We’re reaching out on social media, which is not something we’ve always had to do,” said Jay Evans, Assistant City Manager. “Usually the applicants are coming in the door.”

Brentwood city officials also increased the base salary pay in an attempt to recruit potential employees.

“We recently did a salary study and the results of that study were that we increased base pay for several positions,” Evans said. “It also helps that Brentwood treats their employees well. We’ve got good benefits, we give them good equipment, and now we think the pay is going to be commensurate with the work that they are doing.”

Evans says for the entry-level and field positions that are currently open, they expect to recruit from outside of Brentwood.

“These are typically folks living outside of Brentwood because the cost of living is pretty high,” he said. “They’re living elsewhere and coming into Brentwood for work.”

There are six full-time positions open with Public Works and the Water Department, including equipment operators and maintenance workers.

There are also several part-time positions with the Parks Department that are available.

A full list of the employment opportunities can be found at GovernmentJobs.com.

There is a job fair at Brentwood City Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Hiring managers will be on site and potential employees could begin in as soon as a week.

High school students are invited to apply for the part-time work.