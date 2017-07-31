Alan Jackson opens third floor, rooftop of his downtown Nashville bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Alan Jackson is one of the most recognized names and voices in country music, and now there’s a place on Lower Broad that gives fans an opportunity to get to know him.

AJ’s Good Time Bar is 100 percent Jackson, with his personal belongings in every room. The name came from his 2008 song, “Good Time.”

“With Alan, country music is very, very dear to his heart and soul and this reflects that. This is a straightforward honky-tonk, one of the originals down here. The building is magical in that sense,” said Matt Harville, General Manager of AJ’s Good Time Bar.

The first two floors opened less than a year ago, and Jackson just opened the third floor and rooftop of the 150-year-old building.

“The building was built in 1855 I believe, and yes it was a Civil War hospital, Harville told News 2.

Every floor has a different theme and some items from Alan Jackson’s personal collection.

Harville said, “We have a couch on the second floor in the GT Bar that sat in his lake house. We have pieces of his personal collection, posters he’s collected over the years, jerseys. There’s a pair of his mom’s skis from when he was a child over here. Everything is authentic.”

The third level is dedicated to the singer’s “Hullbilly” boat that you saw in the music video “It’s 5 o’clock Somewhere.”

“We ended up building a replica of the Hullbilly boat as our bar, and went so far as we actually brought a boat builder up from Florida to build this bar with the exact dimensions of Alan’s Hullbilly boat,” said Harville.

Jackson joins a line of country music artist themed venues in downtown Nashville…

“One of the most unique things about AJ’s is that while there are other artists putting their names on these buildings down here, this is 100-percent owned and operated by Alan Jackson,” Harville said.

He also told News 2 Jackson decided to jump on the bandwagon because “Nashville’s just the it city.”

AJ’s is creating jobs for around 40 employees, plus the local bands that play there from day to day, and sometimes Jackson plays, too.

Harville said, “We never really know when, he’ll kind of pop in on us last minute and he’s been down here and performed. He could walk in those doors right now and decide to do one.”

Jackson is also a partner in Acme Feed & Seed bar and restaurant on Lower Broad.