Accused sex attacker was deported to Mexico 20 times, court documents say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The man accused of violently attacking two women last week has a long history of being deported to Mexico and then illegally entering the United States, according to court records.

Sergio Jose Martinez, 31, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon following his arrest after a foot pursuit through the Sullivan Gulch neighborhood. He pleaded not guilty to assaulting the two women on Monday.

Police say Martinez physically and sexually attacked a 65-year-old woman in the 1700 block of NE Irving Street and then stole her car.

As police were investigating that attack, officers responded to the area of Northeast 21st Avenue and Halsey Street Monday night on reports that a man, armed with a knife, had attacked a woman.

Police responded to the scene and began looking for Martinez, who fled the area. A foot chase ensued and officers said that Martinez ran through the neighborhood and several homes before capturing him in a neighborhood apartment.

According to court documents obtained by KOIN-TV, Martinez’ arrest record began in 2003. He has been jailed in California and Oregon several times. At age 15, he completed a drug and alcohol treatment program in Texas.

Martinez moved to Portland within the last three years. He appears to be transient with no fixed address. He has used a Northwest Portland shelter as his mailing address. Martinez told officials that he picks up construction jobs to make money.

Martinez is a meth and marijuana user and told the sheriff’s office alcohol is his most serious addition. Earlier this year, he told jail staff that he consumes four to six 24 ounce beers per day.

In the past, he said he has consumed as much as 10 beers per day.

Records also show that Martinez has told county staff that he has numerous mental health issues including bipolar, schizoaffective, and borderline personality disorder.

His criminal record is extensive.

In California, his conviction record includes:

2008 – Burglary

2010 – U.S. alien found in U.S. following deportation;

2014 – Parole violation

2015 – Battery, theft, and obstructing a public officer

2016 – Illegal entry into the U.S.

“Defendant has entry/removal from United States to/from Mexico 20 times with at least 5 probation violations from re-entry,” according to court documents filed in March 2017.

His most recent removal from the United States was in November 2016, but it remains unknown when he re-entered the U.S.

Records show that Martinez has lived in Multnomah County consistently since 2017. The county has issued nine failure to appear warrants against Martinez since September 1986.

Martinez reportedly uses the nicknames of “Sergio Alberto Martinez,” “Erick Acosta,” “Smyley,” and “Poison.”

He’s being held on without bail.