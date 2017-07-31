ABC News reports Anthony Scaramucci has resigned

WASHINGTON (WKRN) – ABC News is reporting that new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned.
The 53-year-old was named White House Communications Director earlier this month on July 21.
Refresh this page for updates.
WASHINGTON (WKRN) – ABC News is reporting that new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned.
The 53-year-old was named White House Communications Director earlier this month on July 21.
Refresh this page for updates.
Advertisement