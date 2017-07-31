5 minors cited for vandalism after fireworks shot from inside Robertson County church

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five juveniles were cited after a Robertson County church was vandalized by fireworks shot from inside over the weekend.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Michael’s Catholic Church on South Carter Road Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered damage to the church’s fellowship hall, as well as a broken window and damage to a front door.

During the course of the investigation it was determined five minors had been shooting fireworks in the church’s parking lot around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Authorities said the juveniles broke a window and continued to shoot fireworks off from inside the church.

A fire extinguisher was also discharged.

“It is very disappointing that individuals would have such a lack of respect for church property,” Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke said. “I am very proud of our team for solving the case quickly and bringing those responsible to justice.”

All five juveniles have since been cited for vandalism. They will be required to appear in juvenile court at a later date.