MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A single-vehicle crash left one dead and closed Manchester Pike in Murfreesboro early Monday morning.

It happened 2500 block of Manchester Pike around 3 a.m.

The identity of the victim has yet to be released.

Murfreesboro police said its fatal team is reconstructing the crash.

No additional information was released.

