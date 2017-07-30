Woman found dead at Gatlinburg resort; TBI investigates

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WKRN/WATE) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead at a Gatlinburg resort on Sunday.

Gatlinburg police responded to the Mountain Loft Resort after they received a call about a possible stabbing around 4:40 a.m. and a man reported he couldn’t find his wife.

While conducting a welfare check, officers said a woman was found in an adjoining room. She was declared deceased by paramedics with the Gatlinburg Fire Department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating alongside Gatlinburg police.

Neither the victim’s identity nor further details were immediately released.