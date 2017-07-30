Swimmer rescued after cliff jumping at Rock Island State Park

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) – A swimmer was rescued after jumping off the rocks at in Rock Island State Park Saturday.

According to the Warren County Rescue Squad, it happened around 2:10 p.m. after the person jumped from the side in the Gorge.

Officials credit witnesses at the scene with helping them rescue the injured person.

No further details were given and there is no word on the jumper’s condition.

The park’s website notes that the Gorge was closed to the public from May 19 through the end of July, due to summer maintenance at the TVA Great Falls Powerhouse.