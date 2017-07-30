Suspect in Antioch shootout wrecks in front of Home Depot

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured Saturday night in a shootout between two vehicles in Antioch.

According to Metro police, witnesses reported seeing people in two vehicles shooting at each other around 9:45 p.m. as both traveled west on Bell Road from Cane Ridge Road.

Officers said three vehicles were hit by gunfire.

The 20-year-old driver of one of those vehicles was shot in his legs. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. There’s no word on his condition.

Police said one of the suspect vehicles crashed on Bell Road in front of Home Depot. The suspects took off running.

The other vehicle involved is believed to be a red sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.