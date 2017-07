LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – A small plane crashed at the Lawrenceburg airport in Lawrence County on Sunday.

Two people were injured in the crash that happened about 4:45 p.m. on Airport Road.

The fire chief told News 2 both victims suffered non-critical injuries and at least one was taken a nearby hospital.

It’s not yet known what caused the crash at this time.

