Police search for suspect in Hermitage Tiger Mart Robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for the man who robbed the Exxon Tiger Mart on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage early Sunday.

Just after 1:00 a.m. the suspect walked in with a gun and demanded money, according to police.

The clerk complied with his demands and the suspect left the store.

Police describe the suspect as a black man, about 19 years old, 5’10” and very thin. He was wearing a dark blue “GAP” hoodie, dark skinny jeans, thick sunglasses and a ball cap. He was carrying a black backpack and was armed with a dark semi-automatic pistol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.