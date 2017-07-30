Police: Driver wanted after pedestrian hit on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian near the Nashville airport.

It happened shortly before 8:50 p.m. on Elm Hill Pike near Royal Parkway.

Authorities confirmed to News 2 someone was hit by a car and the driver left the scene.

A description of the vehicle has yet to be released, and an update on the victim’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Metro police shut down the road while they remained on the scene to investigate.

