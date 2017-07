NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans training camp opened on Saturday afternoon at Baptist Sports Park in MetroCenter.

Every player was prepared and ready to go, and the fans got a chance to size them up.

The Titans hit the field again on Sunday at 2:40 p.m. If you can’t make it to open practice, check out these pictures in our Titans 2017 Training Camp Photo Gallery

Titans 2017 Training Camp View as list View as gallery Open Gallery