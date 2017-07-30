Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, July 30

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) You won’t find any indoor Best Bets today, it is too beautiful not to get outside.

What about WaterFest Downtown at Cumberland Park.

It’s a festival all about water fun, water games, water sports and more water!

It’s from 1 to 4 today and free for the whole family!

And our Sounds take on the Salt Lake Bees tonight. First pitch is at 6:35 at First Tennessee Park. You can usually find tickets as low as $15.

Also tonight the Carnton Plantation continues their Summer Concert Series with a Journey tribute band. The concert starts at 6 and it’s $12 to get in the door.

The band Resurrection will be playing the ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ and ‘Anyway You Want It’ throwbacks!