Motorcyclist, driver injured in Oak Hill crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A motorcyclist and the driver of an SUV were injured Sunday afternoon in a crash.

Metro police told News 2 the biker was travelling west on Battery Lane near Churchwood Drive just before 1 p.m. when it happened.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was reportedly trying to go around traffic when the driver T-boned an SUV turning left onto Churchwood.

Both drivers were seriously injured and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Neither of their identities were released.

Further details weren’t immediately known.