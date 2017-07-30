Ky. man faces DUI, assault charges after child thrown from horse

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) – A Kentucky man is facing multiple charges after a 5-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being thrown from a horse.

Keith Gorham, 54, is charged with DUI (non-motor vehicle), second-degree assault, and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

He’s accused of giving three children ages 2, 2, and 5 horse rides while intoxicated. Kentucky State Police say while the 5-year-old was on the horse, the child was reportedly thrown from the animal.

The 5-year-old suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries. The child was first taken to Baptist Health in Marshall County before being flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Gorham remains booked in the Marshall County jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.