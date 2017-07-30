Condolences pour in for Mayor Megan Barry after son’s passing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Mayor Megan Barry lost her son this weekend, people from all over Tennessee and the country offered their condolences to the Nashville mayor.
Her son, 22-year-old Max Barry, died of an apparent overdose Saturday, July 29 in Denver, Colorado.
Sheriff Daron Hall, Davidson County
Rep. Jim Cooper
Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Symphony
Vanderbilt University
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Trevecca University
Yazoo Brewery
LEAD Public Schools
HCA Healthcare
Franklin Transit
Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City
National League of Cities