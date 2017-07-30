Condolences pour in for Mayor Megan Barry after son’s passing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Mayor Megan Barry lost her son this weekend, people from all over Tennessee and the country offered their condolences to the Nashville mayor.

Her son, 22-year-old Max Barry, died of an apparent overdose Saturday, July 29 in Denver, Colorado.

—

Sheriff Daron Hall, Davidson County

No parent should ever live to see the passing of a child. The @NashSheriff family & I send thoughts & prayers to @MayorMeganBarry. — Daron Hall (@DaronHall7) July 30, 2017

Rep. Jim Cooper

This is a terrible tragedy that no family should have to suffer. My heart goes out to Megan and Bruce. They are such wonderful people. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) July 30, 2017

Amy Adams Strunk and the Tennessee Titans

From Amy Adams Strunk & the Titans: “Our organization’s thoughts & prayers are w/@MayorMeganBarry & her family during this difficult time.” — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) July 30, 2017

Nashville Predators

Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with @MayorMeganBarry and family during this incredibly difficult time. #SmashvilleFamily — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) July 30, 2017

Nashville Symphony

We join the Nashville community in sending our sincerest condolences to @MayorMeganBarry and her family. — Nashville Symphony (@nashvillesymph) July 30, 2017

Vanderbilt University

Sending our deepest sympathy and condolences to @MayorMeganBarry and @BruceBarry on the tragic loss of their beloved son Max. — VanderbiltU (@VanderbiltU) July 30, 2017

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Our thoughts and wishes for comfort go out to @mayormeganbarry and her family. — Vanderbilt Univ Med (@VUMChealth) July 30, 2017

Trevecca University

Our hearts are broken for Bruce Barry and @MayorMeganBarry in the loss of their son. We are praying for you! — Trevecca University (@Trevecca) July 30, 2017

Yazoo Brewery

So sad to hear the news – Nashville supports you and your family in this difficult time, @MayorMeganBarry. — Yazoo Taproom (@yazootaproom) July 30, 2017

LEAD Public Schools

Our deepest condolences to @MayorMeganBarry and @brucebarry during this extremely difficult time. Our thoughts are with you. — LEAD Public Schools (@LEADSchools) July 30, 2017

HCA Healthcare

We join Nashville in sending our deepest sympathy and condolences to @MayorMeganBarry and family on the tragic loss of their loved one. — HCA (@HCAhealthcare) July 30, 2017

Franklin Transit

Our thoughts and prayers are with @MayorMeganBarry and her family during this time of tragic loss. — Franklin Transit (@FranklinTransit) July 30, 2017

Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City

Our hearts break for @MayorMeganBarry. Please keep her family in your thoughts. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 30, 2017

National League of Cities

Our thoughts today are with @MayorMeganBarry and her family during this difficult time. — NLC (@leagueofcities) July 30, 2017