Condolences pour in for Mayor Megan Barry after son’s passing

WKRN web staff Published:
(Courtesy: Megan Barry)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After Mayor Megan Barry lost her son this weekend, people from all over Tennessee and the country offered their condolences to the Nashville mayor.

Her son, 22-year-old Max Barry, died of an apparent overdose Saturday, July 29 in Denver, Colorado.

