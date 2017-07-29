Titans reach deal with wide receiver Corey Davis Saturday during team practice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wide receiver Corey Davis has agreed to a deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Davis was the 5th overall selection in this year’s draft, and the first pick by the Titans. He was expected to be a holdout, but they reached an agreement about 30 minutes into the team’s first practice on Saturday afternoon.

“I knew he was going to sign,” said Mike Mularkey, Titans Head Coach. “I’m glad he’s here. I think his teammates are glad. I know he’s very happy to be here.”

Davis comes to the Titans from Western Michigan State University.

He is the 4th Titan in the last 5 years to be the last rookie to sign a contract in his respective draft year.