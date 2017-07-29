Three wanted in violent Maury County robbery

COLUMBIA, Tenn (WKRN) – Columbia police are looking for three suspects in connection with a violent robbery.

Columbia police released surveillance video of an aggravated robbery that happened Thursday night at Legends restaurant on Pulaski highway.

The video shows the suspects entering the back door of the restaurant around 11:00 p.m.

Officers say the men were armed with guns and demanded money.

Despite the manager doing what was asked, Columbia police say one offender struck two employees in the back of their heads with a hand gun causing minor injuries.

Two offenders are black, one is white and police say all of them have stocky builds.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle pictured below.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com