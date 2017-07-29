Suspects wanted for violent shooting at Hendersonville subdivision

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) –

Hendersonville police are looking for at least two people in connection with a shooting at the Autumn Creek Subdivision Friday night.

According to Det. Sgt. Jim Vaughn, officers were called to the scene around 9:55 p.m. where they found a Toyota with multiple bullet holes, but no driver.

It was later determined that the victim of the shooting had been taken to an area hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses at the scene and the victim say at least two individuals fired the shots in what appears to be a targeted attack.

“There is no threat to the community at large,” says Vaughn.

The Hendersonville Police Department requests that anyone with any information regarding this very brutal attack call them or Hendersonville Crimestoppers.

The Hendersonville Crimestoppers (615-573-5400) will provide up to a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this attack.

Tips can also be submitted by text to the number 274637 (crimes) using keyword TIPHPD.