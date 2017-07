NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

The attack happened at the Quality Inn on Brick Church Pike.

Metro police tell News 2 that a man was stabbed somewhere in his upper body just after 4:00 a.m.

Police say they picked up a man matching the suspect description on West Trinity Lane a short time later.

No other details were immediately available. We will have updates for you on air and online as we get them.